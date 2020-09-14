UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IAEA Says Inspected 1 Of 2 Iran's Unspecified Nuclear Sites, Took Environmental Samples

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 03:33 PM

IAEA Says Inspected 1 of 2 Iran's Unspecified Nuclear Sites, Took Environmental Samples

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has accessed one of Iran's two unspecified nuclear facilities to take environmental samples, with the inspection of the other site to be conducted later in September, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said in a statement on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has accessed one of Iran's two unspecified nuclear facilities to take environmental samples, with the inspection of the other site to be conducted later in September, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said in a statement on Monday.

In late August, Tehran voluntarily granted IAEA inspectors access to the two facilities following Grossi's visit to the middle Eastern country and his talks with high-ranking officials, including President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

"The Agency subsequently conducted a complementary access, under the Additional Protocol, at one of the two locations specified by us. Our inspectors took environmental samples which will be analysed.

A complementary access at the second specified location will take place later this month," the statement read.

The visit took place after the IAEA's board of Governors adopted in June a resolution introduced by France, Germany and the United Kingdom that calls on Iran to enable inspectors access to two of its energy and nuclear facilities due to alleged unregistered activities there. Iran's Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna, Kazem Garib-Abadi, said that Tehran rejected the IAEA resolution, as it was based on groundless allegations and adopted under pressure from the United States and Israel.

The country's authorities first raised an issue to change the level of cooperation with the agency, but Rouhani then confirmed Tehran's intent to work with the IAEA.

Related Topics

Resolution Israel Iran Nuclear France Visit Germany Vienna Tehran United Kingdom United States SITE June August September From

Recent Stories

Turkey Not Expecting EU Sanctions Over Maritime Te ..

34 seconds ago

Berlin Hopes EU Will Finalize Sanctions on Belarus ..

36 seconds ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

3 minutes ago

New Head of Japan's Ruling Party Stresses Need for ..

3 minutes ago

Lebanese Military Eliminates Leader of IS-Linked T ..

3 minutes ago

Putin-Lukashenko Talks Expected in Sochi at 11:00 ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.