MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has accessed one of Iran's two unspecified nuclear facilities to take environmental samples, with the inspection of the other site to be conducted later in September, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said in a statement on Monday.

In late August, Tehran voluntarily granted IAEA inspectors access to the two facilities following Grossi's visit to the middle Eastern country and his talks with high-ranking officials, including President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

"The Agency subsequently conducted a complementary access, under the Additional Protocol, at one of the two locations specified by us. Our inspectors took environmental samples which will be analysed.

A complementary access at the second specified location will take place later this month," the statement read.

The visit took place after the IAEA's board of Governors adopted in June a resolution introduced by France, Germany and the United Kingdom that calls on Iran to enable inspectors access to two of its energy and nuclear facilities due to alleged unregistered activities there. Iran's Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna, Kazem Garib-Abadi, said that Tehran rejected the IAEA resolution, as it was based on groundless allegations and adopted under pressure from the United States and Israel.

The country's authorities first raised an issue to change the level of cooperation with the agency, but Rouhani then confirmed Tehran's intent to work with the IAEA.