UrduPoint.com

IAEA Says Investigating Disappearance Of 2.5 Tons Of Uranium Stored In Libya

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2023 | 03:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is investigating the circumstances and the current location of the disappeared 2.5 tons of uranium that were stored in Libya and its current location, the agency's representatives told RIA Novosti on Thursday.

On March 14, IAEA inspectors during the verification activities at one of the facilities in Libya failed to find 10 barrels containing approximately 2.5 tons of natural uranium in the form of uranium ore concentrate.

