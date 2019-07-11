UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IAEA Says JCPOA Issues Should Be Addressed By Joint Commission - Russian Envoy To Vienna

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 02:55 PM

IAEA Says JCPOA Issues Should be Addressed by Joint Commission - Russian Envoy to Vienna

The special session of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors has supported the idea that all issues related to the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) should be discussed by the JCPOA's Joint Commissio

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) The special session of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) board of Governors has supported the idea that all issues related to the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) should be discussed by the JCPOA's Joint Commission, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told Sputnik on Thursday.

The special session was held on Wednesday at the United States' request in the wake of the recent deterioration in the situation with the Iran nuclear deal.

"It has been confirmed that everyone is in favor of [making sure] that all issues related to the implementation of the JCPOA are considered by the Joint Commission, which includes China, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and where the European Union participates as a coordinator.

Everyone has voiced hope that it is in this format that solutions to all emerging contentious issues will be found," Ulyanov said.

The diplomat added that the meeting had been useful.

"The attitude is positive [and is aimed at] betting exclusively on diplomacy, political means. The attitude is strongly against escalation, this is doubtlessly a positive moment," the representative noted.

Iran announced last week that the country would start enriching uranium above the 3.67 percent threshold envisaged by the nuclear deal after the remaining JCPOA signatories failed to fulfill the demands of Tehran, which wanted the countries to protect Iran economically from US sanctions.

Related Topics

Iran Russia China Nuclear France European Union Germany Vienna Tehran United Kingdom United States All From

Recent Stories

PTI minister announces to resign if roti prices in ..

8 minutes ago

Terrorist awarded 24 years jail in Sargodha

1 minute ago

Pakistan's facilitatory role in Afghan peace proce ..

1 minute ago

Opposition nominates Bizenjo as candidate for Sena ..

1 minute ago

Women entrepreneurs using social media as mean of ..

1 minute ago

Will try our best to fail no trust motion against ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.