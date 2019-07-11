IAEA Says JCPOA Issues Should be Addressed by Joint Commission - Russian Envoy to Vienna

The special session of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors has supported the idea that all issues related to the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) should be discussed by the JCPOA's Joint Commissio

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) The special session of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) board of Governors has supported the idea that all issues related to the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) should be discussed by the JCPOA's Joint Commission, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told Sputnik on Thursday.

The special session was held on Wednesday at the United States' request in the wake of the recent deterioration in the situation with the Iran nuclear deal.

"It has been confirmed that everyone is in favor of [making sure] that all issues related to the implementation of the JCPOA are considered by the Joint Commission, which includes China, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and where the European Union participates as a coordinator.

Everyone has voiced hope that it is in this format that solutions to all emerging contentious issues will be found," Ulyanov said.

The diplomat added that the meeting had been useful.

"The attitude is positive [and is aimed at] betting exclusively on diplomacy, political means. The attitude is strongly against escalation, this is doubtlessly a positive moment," the representative noted.

Iran announced last week that the country would start enriching uranium above the 3.67 percent threshold envisaged by the nuclear deal after the remaining JCPOA signatories failed to fulfill the demands of Tehran, which wanted the countries to protect Iran economically from US sanctions.