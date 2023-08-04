IAEA Says No Mines Found on Rooftops of ZNPP Reactor Buildings

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts have been given access to rooftops of reactor buildings at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), the IAEA said on Friday, adding that mines or explosives have not been observed at the facility.

"IAEA experts have observed no mines or explosives on rooftops of Unit 3 & 4 reactor buildings and turbine halls at #ZNPP, after having been given access yesterday," the IAEA said on X (formerly known as Twitter), adding that the agency continues to request to visit "the roofs of the other 4 units."