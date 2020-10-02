IAEA Says No Radiation Increase Registered in Beirut After August Explosion

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) There has been no increase in radiation levels following an August explosion in Beirut's port area, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Friday, citing findings by its research team.

According to the organization, a team of four experts from Denmark and France and four IAEA staff members conducted a study of radiation levels in Beirut from September 14-18.

"The IAEA assistance mission, with the involvement of experts from Member States, conducted radiation surveys and analysis at specific sites to confirm that there were no elevated levels of radiation following the explosion," IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said in a statement, adding that his organization is ready to support Lebanon as it tries to recover from the incident.

The mission was deployed to Lebanon after a request from the country's authorities. A report on the issue was presented to the Lebanese Atomic Energy Commission earlier in the week.

On August 4, the Beirut port was devastated by a blast, believed to have been caused by the improper storage of ammonium nitrate. The explosions shattered the port and the city, killing 190 people, injuring many others, knocking down or damaging houses and vehicles. In the wake of the accident, many countries and international organizations offered their assistance to Lebanon in dealing with the aftermath of the tragedy.