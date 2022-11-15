UrduPoint.com

IAEA Says Safety Zone Around Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant 'Not Impossible'

Sumaira FH Published November 15, 2022 | 11:28 PM

The head of UN atomic watchdog IAEA said on Tuesday that Russia and Ukraine could potentially agree to set up a safety zone around the contested Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) The head of UN atomic watchdog IAEA said on Tuesday that Russia and Ukraine could potentially agree to set up a safety zone around the contested Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

"It is not easy because, as you know, this facility is on the frontline ... which makes it even more complex to get but not impossible. We are not giving up on this," Rafael Grossi told reporters in Berlin.

The IAEA director general said he had updated German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on the talks he had with Ukrainians in an effort to "put together a necessary political will to come to this protection zone."

Grossi traveled to Germany ahead of this week's meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency's board of Governors. They are expected to look at major nuclear-related issues, including the situation at what is considered to be Europe's largest nuclear site.

