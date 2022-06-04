IAEA Says Transmission of Safeguard Data From Zaporizhzhya NPP Stopped on May 30

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2022) The transmission of safeguards information to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) from the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), which has been under control of Russian troops since March, was cut off on May 30 and the effort to restore it is underway, the IAEA said on Friday.

"With respect to safeguards, the transmission of remote safeguards data to IAEA headquarters from the Zaporizhzhya NPP stopped on 30 May. With the assistance of the operator, the IAEA is continuing technical attempts to re-establish the data transmission," the IAEA said in a statement.

At the same time, the organization continues to receive data from its systems installed at the other three power plants in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi is continuing his efforts to organize a mission to the Zaporizhzhya NPP in order to conduct nuclear safety activities there.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24 after the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk republics applied for help in fending off Ukrainian forces. The international community has since been voicing concerns over the safety of the country's operational power plants ” Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnitsky, Rivne and South Ukraine ” and possible nuclear incidents.