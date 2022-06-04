UrduPoint.com

IAEA Says Transmission Of Safeguard Data From Zaporizhzhya NPP Stopped On May 30

Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2022 | 01:50 AM

IAEA Says Transmission of Safeguard Data From Zaporizhzhya NPP Stopped on May 30

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2022) The transmission of safeguards information to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) from the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), which has been under control of Russian troops since March, was cut off on May 30 and the effort to restore it is underway, the IAEA said on Friday.

"With respect to safeguards, the transmission of remote safeguards data to IAEA headquarters from the Zaporizhzhya NPP stopped on 30 May. With the assistance of the operator, the IAEA is continuing technical attempts to re-establish the data transmission," the IAEA said in a statement.

At the same time, the organization continues to receive data from its systems installed at the other three power plants in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi is continuing his efforts to organize a mission to the Zaporizhzhya NPP in order to conduct nuclear safety activities there.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24 after the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk republics applied for help in fending off Ukrainian forces. The international community has since been voicing concerns over the safety of the country's operational power plants ” Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnitsky, Rivne and South Ukraine ” and possible nuclear incidents.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Nuclear Same Rivne Luhansk Zaporizhzhya Donetsk February March May From

Recent Stories

US Sentences Uzbek National to 15 Years for Provid ..

US Sentences Uzbek National to 15 Years for Providing Material Support to Islami ..

2 hours ago
 Aeroflot Suspends Flights to Colombo After Seizure ..

Aeroflot Suspends Flights to Colombo After Seizure of Plane in Sri Lanka

2 hours ago
 Putin made 'historic' error in Ukraine: Macron

Putin made 'historic' error in Ukraine: Macron

2 hours ago
 Ukrainian Conflict Provoking Global Food, Energy, ..

Ukrainian Conflict Provoking Global Food, Energy, Financial Crises - UN Secretar ..

2 hours ago
 US Forces Conduct Airstrike Against Al-Shabab Terr ..

US Forces Conduct Airstrike Against Al-Shabab Terrorists in Somalia on Friday - ..

2 hours ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Ambassador of Sri ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Ambassador of Sri Lanka Over Seizure of Aeroflo ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.