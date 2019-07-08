(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) A spokesperson for the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) told Sputnik on Monday the IAEA was aware of Iran's announcement that it ramped up enriching uranium.

Iran brought its uranium enrichment level to 4.

5 percent on Monday, significantly higher than the 3.67 percent limit outlined in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Behrouz Kamalvandi, said.

"We are aware of Iran's announcement related to its uranium enrichment level. We are in the process of verifying this development," the IAEA spokesperson said.