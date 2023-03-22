IAEA Says Will Complete Inspectors Rotation at Ukrainian Nuclear Facilities This Week

(@FahadShabbir)

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Wednesday that would complete a planned rotation of its experts at four Ukrainian nuclear facilities this week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Wednesday that would complete a planned rotation of its experts at four Ukrainian nuclear facilities this week.

"Also this week, teams of IAEA staff are travelling to Ukraine to complete the planned rotation of staff at the four other Ukrainian nuclear facilities, the Khmelnitsky, Rivne and South Ukraine NPPs, as well as the Chornobyl site," the IAEA said in a statement.

In early March, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said that a rotation of the agency's experts was successfully carried out at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) after a three-week delay that had "complicated the IAEA's efforts to support nuclear safety" around the plant.

Located on the left bank of the Dnipro River, the ZNPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe by number of units and output. It went under the control of Russian forces in March 2022, soon after the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, and has since been repeatedly shelled, raising international concerns over a possible nuclear accident.