IAEA Says Will Engage With US, UK, Australia On Freshly-Forged Defense Alliance

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Thursday that it was informed of the creation of a new security alliance by the US, the UK, and Australia beforehand, and will be involved with the nations of the trilateral pact "throughout the coming months."

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, US President Joe Biden, and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the creation of the AUKUS alliance on late Wednesday. The first major initiative of the group will be the supply of nuclear-powered submarines to the Australian Navy, for which Canberra abandoned a $66 billion submarines deal with the French company Naval Group.

"The Director General (Rafael Mariano Grossi) notes that the three countries have informed the IAEA at an early stage on this development.

The IAEA will engage with them on this matter in line with its statutory mandate, and in accordance with their respective safeguards agreements with the Agency," the statement read.

The countries also informed Grossi of the main purpose of the cooperation, which is to maintain "both the nuclear non-proliferation regime and Australia's exemplary non-proliferation credentials," the agency added.

Following Australia's withdrawal from the contract with the French shipbuilder, Paris strongly condemned the move as a betrayal of the mutual trust between the two countries.

