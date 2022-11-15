IAEA Says Will Send Missions to Several Nuclear Power Plants in Ukraine in Coming Weeks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) The IAEA said on Monday it would send missions to several nuclear power plants in Ukraine in the coming weeks.

"Following a request from Ukraine, an agreement has been reached between the government and the IAEA to dispatch teams of Agency nuclear safety and security experts to the South Ukraine, Khmelnytskyi and Rivne Nuclear Power Plants (NPPs).

Under the agreement, the IAEA will also send its third such expert mission to Chornobyl during the current conflict in Ukraine," the IAEA said in a statement.