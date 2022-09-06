IAEA Says ZNPP Shelling Should be Stopped Immediately

The shelling of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) should be stopped so that the facility is not damaged, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Tuesday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) The shelling of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) should be stopped so that the facility is not damaged, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Tuesday.

"The IAEA recommends that shelling on site and in its vicinity should be stopped immediately to avoid any further damages to the plant and associated facilities, for the safety of the operating staff and to maintain the physical integrity to support safe and secure operation. This requires agreement by all relevant parties to the establishment of a nuclear safety and security protection zone around the ZNPP," the report read.

The IAEA also said that the shelling of the ZNPP could damage the facility's critical equipment and result in the leak of radioactive materials.

"The IAEA recommends that reliable and redundant communication means and channels, including internet and/or satellite connectivity, should be ensured with all external organizations necessary for the safe and secure operation of the facility," the report read, adding that hostilities need that may affect the station's power supply systems need to stop.

In addition, the agency recommended all sides to ensure "effective supply chains for continued nuclear safety and security of the plant under all conditions including safe transportation corridors."