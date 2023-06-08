UrduPoint.com

IAEA Seeks To Prevent Suffering From Conflict On Top Of Possible Nuclear Accident - Grossi

Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2023 | 07:10 AM

IAEA Seeks to Prevent Suffering From Conflict on Top of Possible Nuclear Accident - Grossi

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi told Sputnik that his agency is doing its best to put a stop to the suffering resulting from the Ukrainian conflict in addition to preventing a nuclear disaster.

"So, what we are trying to do is to prevent that (tragedy resulting from conflict). On top of this, you have a major nuclear accident with big radiological consequences, because this is our mandate. We would like to do more, if we could," Grossi said.

Wars and conflicts, whatever their motives or justifications, inevitably bring suffering, death and grief, and the IAEA is doing everything it can within its scope to ensure that the consequences of the Ukraine conflict do not become even worse, he added.

According to its Article II IAEA Statute, the IAEA mission is to expand the contributions of atomic energy to peace and prosperity.

Grossi previously stated in one of his speeches that the disaster in Fukushima could have been blamed on the weather. The world could also blame mechanics for the tragedy at Chernobyl. But in the case of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), there is no such scapegoat to blame in the event of a nuclear accident.

The ZNPP, Europe's largest nuclear power plant, uses water from the Kakhovka reservoir for cooling purposes. The Kakhovka dam suffered heavy damage in an attack on Tuesday morning, causing an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns downstream. The IAEA said on Tuesday that there is no "short-term risk" to nuclear safety and security.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has said Ukrainian armed forces attacked the dam, qualifying it as a "terrorist act" against civilian infrastructure launched as part of Ukraine's "so-called" counteroffensive. Kiev, in turn, blamed Moscow for the attack.

Related Topics

Accident Attack Terrorist Weather World Ukraine Moscow Water Russia Europe Nuclear Dam Fukushima Chernobyl Kiev Event From Best Top

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Private Academy celebrates Class of 2 ..

Sheikh Zayed Private Academy celebrates Class of 2022-2023

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre hosts President of Vat ..

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre hosts President of Vatican’s Pontifical Academy fo ..

7 hours ago
 National Sports Strategy 2031 reflects importance ..

National Sports Strategy 2031 reflects importance UAE leadership places on growt ..

7 hours ago
 Spain Cracks Down on Police Chief Who Offered Extr ..

Spain Cracks Down on Police Chief Who Offered Extra Days Off to Prolific Migrant ..

7 hours ago
 Bilawal making efforts to bring country out of cri ..

Bilawal making efforts to bring country out of crisis: Nayyar

7 hours ago
 Biden to host NATO chief for June 12 talks: WHouse ..

Biden to host NATO chief for June 12 talks: WHouse

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.