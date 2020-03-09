International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi said on Monday that IAEA had not registered any shifts in Iran's implementation of commitments under the nuclear deal after Tehran announced it was going to proceed to the final stage of reducing its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi said on Monday that IAEA had not registered any shifts in Iran's implementation of commitments under the nuclear deal after Tehran announced it was going to proceed to the final stage of reducing its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"To date, the Agency has not observed any changes to Iran's implementation of its nuclear-related commitments under the JCPOA in connection with this announcement, or in the level of cooperation by Iran in relation to Agency verification and monitoring activities under the JCPOA," Grossi said in an introductory statement to the IAEA board of governors.

The official also called on Iran to immediately and fully cooperate, particularly, in providing access to facilities that Tehran had not previously reported about.

Iran announced on January 5 that it would begin abandoning the remaining portion of commitments under the Iran nuclear deal, specifically on acceptable levels of uranium enrichment. At the same time, Tehran stated that it would continue to cooperate with the IAEA and resume the implementation of nuclear commitments once Washington lifts economic sanctions imposed as part of its so-called "maximum pressure" policy.