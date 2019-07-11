UrduPoint.com
IAEA Special Session Calls On Iran, US To Resume Compliance With JCPOA - Russian Official

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 02:01 PM

IAEA Special Session Calls on Iran, US to Resume Compliance With JCPOA - Russian Official

The participants of the special session of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have called on Iran and the Unites States to resume compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran nuclear deal, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told Sputnik on Thursday

The special session of the IAEA was held on Wednesday at the initiative of the United States.

"Yes, there were critical remarks targeting Iran. Many [participants of the meeting] expressed concerns and called on Tehran to resume 100 percent compliance with the deal and to abstain from taking further steps to reduce its commitments under the JCPOA.

But the tonality of these remarks was not aggressive, but persuasive and rather constructive," Ulyanov said.

"Representatives of many countries from different regions of the world, including the West, sent the same signals to the United States. They were asking Americans � either directly or non-directly, but rather distinctly � to abstain from taking steps undermining the JCPOA and to return to the deal," Ulyanov added.

