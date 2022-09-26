UrduPoint.com

IAEA Specialists Say Ukraine Attacking ZNPP, Enerhodar - City Administration Head

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2022 | 12:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) specialists still staying at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) has recorded facts the Ukraine is attacking the plant and the city of Enerhodar, Alexander Volga, the head of Enerhodar's administration, said on Monday.

"IAEA specialists are still at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. They state the fact that Ukraine is attacking the plant and the city," Volga tols the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

