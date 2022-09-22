IAEA Starts Negotiations With Ukraine, Russia on Aspects of ZNPP Security Zone - Grossi

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has started negotiations with Ukraine, Russia, and other partners on the parameters of a potential security zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) and specific aspects of it, Director General Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday.

"I'm here working on the establishment of a nuclear safety and security protection zone around the nuclear power plant Zaporizhzhia here. I had a meeting with the two foreign ministers - (Russian) Foreign Minister (Sergey) Lavrov, (Ukrainian) Foreign Minister (Dmytro) Kuleba, and then a meeting organized or presided by (French) President (Emmanuel) Macron and the Ukrainian Prime Minister (Denys Shmyhal), with the foreign ministers of the G7 countries, the EU, High Representative Josep Borrell, and Mexico as well was present.

The wheels are in motion," Grossi told a press briefing on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

"We are already working on the very concrete aspects that would be required to have the zone to be established," Grossi added.