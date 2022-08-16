IAEA Starts Working on Sending 2nd Mission to Zaporizhzhia NPP - Russian Envoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has begun working on sending a second mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP), but the process is slow, as IAEA head Rafael Grossi is currently on vacation, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to the international organizations in Vienna, said on Tuesday.

"A new mission is currently being prepared. As far as I understand, some preparatory work has begun at the IAEA, but so far it is not very active, because the agency's director general, Rafael Grossi, is on vacation," Ulyanov told the Solovyov Live show.