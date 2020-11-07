UrduPoint.com
IAEA Thanks Minsk For Taking Agency's Recommendations On Belarus' Nuclear Plant As Binding

Sat 07th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) Deputy Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Mikhail Chudakov on Saturday thanked the Belarusian authorities for considering the agency's recommendations as binding and for close cooperation in ensuring the safety of the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant.

Earlier in the day, the first power unit of the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant had its capacity raised to 400 megawatts at a special ceremony. The plant is being built by Atomstroyexport, a subsidiary of Russia's state-owned nuclear company, Rosatom, in the Grodno region near the city of Astravets.

"We are grateful that Belarus perceives all the recommendations of international experts as binding," Chudakov said, as cited by the state Belta news agency, during his visit to the plant.

At the same time, the representative noted that IAEA's expert opinion was only a recommendation.

"I would like to take this opportunity and thank Belarus, the country's leadership for their close and active cooperation with the IAEA, for inviting our numerous missions and international inspections - voluntary inspections," Chudakov added.

The representative recalled that Belarus had already hosted several international missions since the project was launched, including three nuclear power infrastructure missions.

"In 2021, we already have invitations to conduct two international expert missions ” site and external events safety and operational safety (the main mission)," Chudakov added.

The nuclear power plant will feature two power units with VVER-1200 pressurized water reactors, with the first one expected to be commissioned in the first quarter of 2021 and the second one in 2022.

