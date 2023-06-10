UrduPoint.com

IAEA To Assess Information On Kamikaze Drone Strikes Against ZTPP Facility

Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2023 | 12:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2023) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Friday that it will independently assess information about strikes with kamikaze drones against the Zaporizhzhia thermal power plant (ZTPP) facility, which is linked to the nuclear power plant in the region (ZNPP).

"Separately, the Russian Federation, which currently controls the plant, informed in a letter to Director General (Rafael) Grossi that there had been "incoming strikes with the use of kamikaze drones" on Thursday and again today against the electric switchyard of the ZTPP, which in the past has been used for providing back-up electricity to the ZNPP until the last such 330 kilovolt (kV) power line was damaged more than three months ago. Director General Grossi said the IAEA expects to independently assess this information, which requires accessing the ZTPP switchyard," the IAEA said in a statement.

