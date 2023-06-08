IAEA to Complete Rotation of Inspectors at ZNPP Next Week - Grossi

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will complete the rotation of its personnel at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant ZNPP) next week, but the exact date will be determined after arrangements with the Russian and Ukrainian defense ministries, Director General Rafael Grossi told Sputnik.

"We are trying to complete the rotation of the personnel next week.

The exact date I couldn't tell you because this will depend also on the agreement that we must get from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense and the Russian Ministry of Defense... because of the unique characteristics of the place, as you mentioned, we are in the front line," Grossi said.

He called it a "very delicate operation," in which the UN Department of Safety and Security is also involved.

"They have to do what we call the de-conflicting so we can pass in a secure way, hopefully," Grossi added.