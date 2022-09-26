IAEA to Continue Consultations on Creation of Security Zone Around ZNPP This Week - Grossi

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will continue consultations on the urgent creation of a safety and security protection zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) with both Russia and Ukraine this week, IAEA head Rafael Grossi, said on Monday.

"Last week I had an opportunity to start consultations with Ukraine and with the Russian Federation on the urgent establishment of a nuclear safety and security protection zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. This is possible. This must be done. And I am ready to continue these consultations in both countries this week," Grossi said at the 66th Annual Regular Session of the IAEA.