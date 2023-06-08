IAEA to Continue Inspections of Zaporizhzhia NPP Until Situation Stabilizes - Grossi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will continue inspections of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) until the situation around it stabilizes, including following the recent attack on the Kakhovka dam, Director General Rafael Grossi told Sputnik.

"(A)s the head of the IAEA, I should not be simply talking about it (securing ZNPP), but going there assessing for myself what is going on, talking to the current management there, talking to the operators there, talking to everybody, having an assessment," Grossi told Sputnik. "(U)ntil the whole situation stabilizes, we will have to continue doing that and this is why yesterday, with the news of the destruction of the (Kakhovka) dam on the Dnipro (river), I announced that I will be coming again to assess what the situation is.

"

Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, uses water from the Kakhovka reservoir for cooling purposes. The Kakhovka dam suffered heavy damage in an attack on Tuesday morning, causing an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns downstream.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has said Ukrainian armed forces attacked the dam, qualifying it as a "terrorist act" against civilian infrastructure launched as part of Ukraine's "so-called" counteroffensive. Kiev, in turn, blamed Moscow for the attack.