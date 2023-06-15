IAEA to Continue to Assess Situation at ZNPP, Inspectors to Remain at Facility - Grossi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ENERHODAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will continue to assess the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) and international watchdog inspectors will remain at the facility, Director General Rafael Grossi said on Thursday.

During his visit to the NPP, Grossi said that he had talks with the plant's leadership who shared their plans, adding that IAEA inspectors will remain at the facility.

Following the inspection of the ZNPP, the IAEA head said that the situation at the plant is serious, but the water level for cooling is sufficient. Additionally, a series of measures have been taken at the station to stabilize the situation.

Grossi also expressed the hope that the ZNPP will operate at full capacity after the cessation of hostilities, but noted that the decision to resume operations should be made by the management of the station.