UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IAEA To Continue Verification Of Iran's Implementation Of JCPOA - Acting Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 06:47 PM

IAEA to Continue Verification of Iran's Implementation of JCPOA - Acting Chief

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will continue monitoring the implementation by Iran of its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, IAEA Acting Director General Cornel Feruta said on Monday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will continue monitoring the implementation by Iran of its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, IAEA Acting Director General Cornel Feruta said on Monday.

The IAEA has been monitoring and verifying Iran's implementation of its nuclear commitments under the JCPOA since 2016.

"In the past year, we have continued to verify and monitor Iran's implementation of its nuclear-related commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and we will continue to do so ... I continue to emphasize the importance of full and timely cooperation by Iran in the implementation of its Safeguards Agreement and Additional Protocol," Feruta said at the IAEA General Conference's plenary session.

He noted that the agency would also continue monitoring the absence of undeclared nuclear materials and activities in Iran.

The Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement between the IAEA and Iran entered into force in 1974, granting the former a right and obligation to ensure that all nuclear developments in the territory of the former are transparent and non-military in purpose. In 2003, the agency reported Iran's failure to observe nuclear commitments and accused Tehran of secretly running enrichment and reprocessing activities, after which an extensive package of international sanctions was applied against the Iranian economy.

Most of these sanctions were lifted in 2016 after the IAEA verified Iran's compliance with commitments laid out in the JCPOA.

The Additional Protocol to the agreement provides the IAEA with broader access to the sites and processes of nuclear developments in Iran, including through a wide network of surveillance systems that transmit hundreds of images every day.

The JCPOA was signed by Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union in 2015. It stipulated that Tehran significantly limit its nuclear program - including eliminating the stockpile of medium-enriched uranium and decreasing the reserves of low-enriched uranium and gas centrifuges - in exchange for the removal of nuclear-related international sanctions.

The nuclear deal has been hanging by a thread since the United States unilaterally withdrew in May 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran. In May this year, Tehran announced the decision to steadily abandon its own JCPOA commitments every 60 days unless the other signatories attempt to save the accord by facilitating oil exports and trade with Tehran.

Related Topics

Exchange Exports Iran Russia China Nuclear France European Union Oil Germany Tehran United Kingdom United States May Gas 2016 2015 2018 All Agreement

Recent Stories

PTCL Partners with Irdeto to Provide Parental Cont ..

3 minutes ago

6-day educational course for young surgeons begins ..

2 minutes ago

National Assembly Body directs Private Educational ..

2 minutes ago

Sanjrani invites legislators to attend conference ..

2 minutes ago

12 more fall prey to Dengue

2 minutes ago

110 new doctors to be recruited for Bahawal Victor ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.