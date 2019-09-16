(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will continue monitoring the implementation by Iran of its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, IAEA Acting Director General Cornel Feruta said on Monday.

The IAEA has been monitoring and verifying Iran's implementation of its nuclear commitments under the JCPOA since 2016.

"In the past year, we have continued to verify and monitor Iran's implementation of its nuclear-related commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and we will continue to do so ... I continue to emphasize the importance of full and timely cooperation by Iran in the implementation of its Safeguards Agreement and Additional Protocol," Feruta said at the IAEA General Conference's plenary session.

He noted that the agency would also continue monitoring the absence of undeclared nuclear materials and activities in Iran.

The Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement between the IAEA and Iran entered into force in 1974, granting the former a right and obligation to ensure that all nuclear developments in the territory of the former are transparent and non-military in purpose. In 2003, the agency reported Iran's failure to observe nuclear commitments and accused Tehran of secretly running enrichment and reprocessing activities, after which an extensive package of international sanctions was applied against the Iranian economy.

Most of these sanctions were lifted in 2016 after the IAEA verified Iran's compliance with commitments laid out in the JCPOA.

The Additional Protocol to the agreement provides the IAEA with broader access to the sites and processes of nuclear developments in Iran, including through a wide network of surveillance systems that transmit hundreds of images every day.

The JCPOA was signed by Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union in 2015. It stipulated that Tehran significantly limit its nuclear program - including eliminating the stockpile of medium-enriched uranium and decreasing the reserves of low-enriched uranium and gas centrifuges - in exchange for the removal of nuclear-related international sanctions.

The nuclear deal has been hanging by a thread since the United States unilaterally withdrew in May 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran. In May this year, Tehran announced the decision to steadily abandon its own JCPOA commitments every 60 days unless the other signatories attempt to save the accord by facilitating oil exports and trade with Tehran.