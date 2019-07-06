UrduPoint.com
IAEA To Convene Special Session To Address Iran's Nuclear Activity - Bolton

Sat 06th July 2019 | 03:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2019) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will hold a special session to address concerns of Iran's nuclear activity, US National Security Adviser John Bolton said in a statement.

"The IAEA will convene a special session to address Iran's illicit nuclear activities," Bolton said via Twitter on Friday. "In light of its nuclear weapons archive, Iran must be pressured to abandon its nuclear ambitions."

Earlier on Friday, US Ambassador to International Organizations in Vienna Jackie Wolcott requested the IAEA board convene to discuss concerning reports about Iran's nuclear program.

On Monday, IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano confirmed that Iran exceeded the limit for enriched uranium stockpiles of 300 kilograms (661 Pounds).

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday said that Iran intends to start July 7 enriching its uranium beyond the 3.67 percent level, outlined the nuclear agreement, and it will maintain enrichment at a level that it considers necessary.

On May 8, Tehran announced the decision to suspend some of its obligations under the nuclear deal, giving the other signatories - France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, China and the European Union - 60 days to save the accord by facilitating oil exports and trade with Iran amid US sanctions.

Amid escalating tensions with Washington, Iran has threatened to exceed the limit on the uranium supply permitted under the 2015 nuclear pact.

