IAEA to Focus on 2 Sites in Ukraine in Probe for Deviation of Nuclear Material - Grossi

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi told Sputnik on Wednesday that during the trip to Ukraine the agency will concentrate on two sites in inspection for a potential nuclear material deviation, however, if something else transpired in the future they will conduct more.

Grossi announced earlier in the week that IAEA experts are preparing to visit two nuclear facilities in Ukraine in the coming days following Russian statements about alleged activities. This came on the heels of Moscow's allegation that Ukraine has created a dirty bomb. The IAEA also said he received a written request from Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to carry out verification inspections at the two locations.

"Well, what we are doing is based on what transpired during the weekend on the basis of I believe some statements of the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation. And upon this, there was an invitation from the foreign minister of Ukraine to do this, so I don't know about other sites or activities on other sites, we are at the moment concentrating on these and if something happens in future, of course, you know, the IAEA is an impartial institution that inspects and tries to determine the facts, you know, so this is the effort that we are going to try to carry out," he said.