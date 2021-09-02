IAEA to Help Lebanon Assess Safety of Buildings Affected by Beirut Blast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Thursday its experts have arrived in Lebanon to train the local officials on the use of non-destructive testing (NDT) techniques to evaluate the condition of buildings in areas of Beirut affected by last year's port blast.

"The team is training national authorities and professionals in conducting NDT to check the structural soundness of such buildings," the IAEA said.

The team includes three experts from Italy, Malaysia, and Spain and one IAEA staff member. They will spend one week in Beirut.

"We have faced many challenges in our response to the explosion," Director-General of the Lebanese Atomic Energy Commission, Bilal Nsouli, said, adding that "the COVID-19 pandemic has added a layer of complexity.

The IAEA's support will help us to develop a sustainable national capability to use NDT in multiple locations throughout the city."

The agency has previously provided NDT training and equipment to countries affected by earthquakes, including Albania in 2019, Mexico and Ecuador in 2018, and Nepal in 2015.

On August 4, 2020, the Lebanese capital was rocked by a powerful blast that sent shock waves miles away from its epicenter in the port of Beirut. Entire districts adjacent to the port area were destroyed. The explosion killed more than 200 people and injured more than 6,000 others.