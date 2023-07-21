IAEA to Help Ukraine Secure Radioactive Sources in Kiev, Kharkiv - Grossi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) The UN nuclear watchdog IAEA will send a fact-finding mission to Kiev and Kharkiv next week as it prepares to help the Ukrainian government secure radioactive sources, the agency's chief said Thursday.

"The IAEA Support and Assistance Mission on the Safety and Security of Radioactive Sources in Ukraine - ISAMRAD - will assess the radiation safety and nuclear security situation regarding radioactive sources in the country and also identify equipment and other requirements," Rafael Mariano Grossi said.

Grossi said that Ukraine requested the assistance of the International Atomic Energy Agency in safeguarding radioactive sources, which are commonly used in a wide range of peaceful activities, such as in hospitals and industry.