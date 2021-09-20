IAEA to Hold First International Conference on Nuclear Law in 2022 - Grossi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will hold the first international conference on nuclear law in 2022, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on Monday,

IAEA inspectors and scientists across the globe need a legal framework enabling them to follow uniform rules, Grossi said at the opening plenary session of the 65th IAEA General Conference.

"The IAEA will host next year the first international conference on nuclear law, a global debate. This will provide us all with an opportunity to look at the legal aspects of what we do, to explore the new challenges and to continue to forge the consensus that allows us to move forward," Grossi said.