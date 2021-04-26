IAEA to Invite China to Working Group on Fukushima Water Release - Beijing

Beijing has received confirmation from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that China will be invited to its working group to oversee Japan's planned release of wastewater from the disabled Fukushima nuclear power plant, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Beijing has received confirmation from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that China will be invited to its working group to oversee Japan's planned release of wastewater from the disabled Fukushima nuclear power plant, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Earlier this month, the ministry urged Tokyo to revise its decision to discharge the treated water into the ocean, joining South Korea and Greenpeace in condemnation of the plan. Russia has also expressed concerns over the matter.

"China stands for an early establishment of an IAEA technical working group that includes members from China and other stakeholders to carry out work on Japan's disposal plan as well as the follow-up implementation and international assessment and supervision. China is keeping close communication and coordination with the IAEA in this regard.

The IAEA is working on this technical working group and has confirmed to the Chinese side that it will invite Chinese experts to join the working group," spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters.

On April 13, Japan finalized its decision to release toxic water into the ocean, as the Fukushima NPP is running out of storage capacity. Despite neighboring states' concerns, Japan's leadership said there would be no negative impact on the environment or human health. The wastewater discharge is now planned for 2023, but only after it is greenlighted by the national nuclear regulation authority.

The Fukushima NPP was heavily damaged in March 2011 after a 9.0-magnitude earthquake in the Pacific Ocean triggered a massive tsunami that hit the plant and caused three of its nuclear reactors to melt down.