The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will roll out a number of important initiatives in the next couple of days to secure Ukraine's nuclear facilities, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will roll out a number of important initiatives in the next couple of days to secure Ukraine's nuclear facilities, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday.

"I was this morning in contact with the Director General of International Atomic Energy Agency," Guterres said. "There will be a number of very important initiatives by the IAEA in the next few days in order to guarantee the security of the nuclear facilities inside Ukraine."