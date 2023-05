(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will reinforce its presence at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Director General Rafael Grossi said.

"We will continue and reinforce our presence to avoid what must be avoided at all costs," Grossi told the UN Security Council on Tuesday.