IAEA To Retain Same Access To Iran's Nuclear Facilities - Iranian Atomic Energy Agency

Sat 07th September 2019 | 12:44 PM

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will retain the same access to Iranian nuclear facilities during the third stage of the scaling down of nuclear obligations, Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, said Saturday.

"We do not intend to change the IAEA check procedure. The circumstances regarding the transparency [of Iran's nuclear activities] will remain the same," Kamalvandi said at a press conference, as quoted on the government's social network.

