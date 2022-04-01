UrduPoint.com

IAEA To Send First Mission To Ukraine's Chernobyl NPP In Coming Days - Chief

Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2022 | 12:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is in contact with Kiev to send the first assistance and support mission to the Chernobyl nuclear power plant (NPP) in the coming days, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Grossi arrived in Kaliningrad for talks with senior Russian officials scheduled for Friday. This week, the IAEA chief met with Ukrainian officials and visited the South Ukraine NPP.

"The IAEA is in close consultations with Ukrainian authorities on sending the Agency's first assistance and support mission to the Chornobyl NPP in the next few days," Grossi said in a statement.

Kiev told the IAEA that Russian forces have allegedly handed over control over the Chernobyl NPP to Ukraine, according to Grossi.

"Ukraine today informed the IAEA that the Russian forces that have been in control of Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) since 24 February had, in writing, transferred control of the NPP to Ukrainian personnel and moved two convoys of troops towards Belarus," he said.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.

