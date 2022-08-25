IAEA to Send Security Experts to ZNPP to Assess Shelling of Plant - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) A mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) will include experts in monitoring safety of enriched uranium stocks, and security experts to assess shelling of the plant, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

The assessment may be used to bring attackers to justice, the news agency added.

The international watchdog wants to send a delegation to the plant before September 5.