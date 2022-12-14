UrduPoint.com

IAEA To Visit Iran Soon For Talks On Topical Issues - National Atomic Agency Chief

Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2022 | 06:20 PM

IAEA to Visit Iran Soon for Talks on Topical Issues - National Atomic Agency Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) Representatives of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will visit Tehran in the coming days to hold talks on problematic issues in relations with Iran, the president of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization said Wednesday.

"IAEA representatives will arrive in Tehran in the coming days, and we hope to make effective progress in removing obstacles to cooperation with this organization," Mohammad Eslami was quoted as saying by Iranian news agency Tasnim.

Relations between Iran and the IAEA are strained as Tehran continues to develop its nuclear activities in violation of its obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal. In November, Iran agreed to an IAEA visit as the agency investigates the presence of highly enriched uranium at three undeclared nuclear sites in the country.

Iran signed a nuclear deal, officially known as the JCPOA, with the P5+1 group, which includes the US, China, France, Russia, the UK, Germany and the EU, in 2015. It required Tehran to scale back its nuclear program and drastically reduce its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including the lifting of an arms embargo five years after the deal was made.

In 2018, then-President of the US Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA and reimposed sanctions on Iran, to which the latter responded with a gradual abandoning of its own commitments under the deal. Several packages of US sanctions against Iran have since been imposed.

