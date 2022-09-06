UrduPoint.com

IAEA Turned Blind Eye To Shelling Of ZNPP By Ukraine - Region's Authorities

Published September 06, 2022 | 08:49 PM

The IAEA delegation in its final report after a visit to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant turned a blind eye to the situation with the shelling of the NPP by Ukraine and restrained from their official duties, Vladimir Rogov, the chairman of the We Are Together with Russia movement and a member of the main council of the Zaporizhzhia region's administration, said on Tuesday

The IAEA report on the results of the mission states that an agreement is needed by all parties to create a no-hostilities zone around the Zaporizhzhia NPP in order to avoid damage that may affect the power supply systems of the NPP.

"In its final report, the IAEA mission turned a blind eye to the situation with the shelling of a nuclear power plant by Ukraine and restrained from its official duties. There is not a single call specifically for the Ukrainian side to stop nuclear terrorism and shelling of nuclear power plant, although the mission was provided with all exhaustive evidence of the involvement of Zelenskyy's terrorists in the shelling of the nuclear power plant," Rogov told Sputnik.

The IAEA is not the ultimate truth in terms of honesty, transparency and courage, he noted.

