IAEA Urges Iran To Grant Access To 2 Nuclear Sites After 4 Months Of Denial

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 03:11 PM

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is calling on Iran to provide prompt access to two unspecified nuclear facilities, which Tehran has denied for four months, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said on Monday

"I note with serious concern that, for over four months, Iran has denied us access to two locations and that, for almost a year, it has not engaged in substantive discussions to clarify our questions related to possible undeclared nuclear material and nuclear-related activities.

This is adversely affecting the Agency's ability to resolve the questions and to provide credible assurance of the absence of undeclared nuclear material and activities at these locations in Iran," Grossi told a board of Directors meeting, as quoted by the agency's press service.

"I call on Iran to cooperate immediately and fully with the Agency, including by providing prompt access to the locations specified by us," the IAEA chief added.

