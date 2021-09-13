UrduPoint.com

IAEA Urges N. Korea To Comply With Nuclear Commitments

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi called on North Korea on Monday to comply with its international obligations to limit nuclear activities, citing signs that a centrifuge enrichment facility remains in operation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi called on North Korea on Monday to comply with its international obligations to limit nuclear activities, citing signs that a centrifuge enrichment facility remains in operation.

"I call upon the DPRK to comply fully with its obligations under relevant UN Security Council resolutions, to cooperate promptly with the Agency in the full and effective implementation of its NPT Safeguards Agreement and to resolve all outstanding issues, especially those that have arisen during the absence of Agency inspectors from the country," Grossi told a board of Governors meeting in Vienna.

The IAEA voiced concerns in a late August report over indications of the continued operation of two North Korean nuclear facilities of concern � a 5-megawatt nuclear reactor in Yongbyon and a radiochemical laboratory, which reprocesses spent nuclear fuel, located nearby.

Grossi said that since the publication of the report, the North Korean authorities seem to have removed the cooling units from the Yongbyon centrifuge enrichment facility. He said the indications that the 5MW(e) reactor and the radiochemical laboratory remained operational were "deeply troubling" to the IAEA, while North Korea's nuclear activities overall were a cause of "serious concern."

