IAEA Wants to See Protection Zone Around Zaporizhzhia NPP As Soon As Possible - Chief

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) would like to see a protection zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as soon as possible, the IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi told reporters.

"I remain extremely concerned.

I think we have come to a point where everybody agrees that there must be a protection zone. We are discussing about the parameters but this discussion is taking far too long. We should have concluded already. We should have established a protection zone," Grossi said on Thursday. "But we are making progress."