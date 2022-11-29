IAEA Will Strengthen Presence at All Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plants - Grossi

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will increase its presence at all of Ukraine's nuclear power plants (NPPs), IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will increase its presence at all of Ukraine's nuclear power plants (NPPs), IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on Tuesday.

"I also confirmed that IAEA will strengthen its presence in all Ukraine's NPPs to protect its energy infrastructure," Grossi said in a tweet.

The IAEA head added that the agency is working together with Ukraine's foreign ministry to establish a safety zone around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).