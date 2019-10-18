UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 10:52 PM

IAEA's Board of Governors to Officially Vote on Director General on Oct 21 - Russian Envoy

The International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) Board of Governors will have an official vote on its next director general on October 21, Mikhail Ulyanov, the permanent representative of Russia to international organizations in Vienna, said on Friday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) The International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) Board of Governors will have an official vote on its next director general on October 21, Mikhail Ulyanov, the permanent representative of Russia to international organizations in Vienna, said on Friday.

The board already had two unofficial votes, on October 10 and October 15. In the first one, Argentina's Permanent Representative Rafael Grossi came first with 15 votes, followed by the IAEA's acting Director General Cornel Feruta and Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization Lassina Zerbo, with 14 and four votes respectively.

The second vote's results turned out almost identical to those of the first.

"Electoral campaign in #IAEA enters new stage. On Monday Board of Governors will commence secret balloting. First round-on all 3 candidates for position of Director General. The person who gets lesser number of votes will be eliminated from the slate. The remaining two candidates will continue contest until one of them gets 2/3 majority (24 votes). In case of deadlock the electoral campaign may start from scratch once again," Ulyanov tweeted.

In late July, then-IAEA's director general, Yukiya Amano, passed away, necessitating an election of a new head of the organization.

