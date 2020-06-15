The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has delivered equipment and other medical supplies needed to fight the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 disease to 88 countries and is calling on its member states to further contribute to this cause, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has delivered equipment and other medical supplies needed to fight the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 disease to 88 countries and is calling on its member states to further contribute to this cause, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said on Monday.

"In the largest operation ever mounted by the IAEA, we have so far shipped 319 consignments of equipment for virus detection and diagnosis, accessories, personal protective equipment and other supplies to 88 countries. Shipments are underway to other countries, although some have faced delay because of restrictions on transport," Grossi told a board of Directors meeting, as quoted by the agency's press service.

The official noted that the UN agency had received donations from member states and a pledge from the private sector but "these are not sufficient to meet demand."

"I encourage all Member States in a position to do so to contribute to our efforts to help countries fight COVID-19. We cannot stop now," Grossi stressed.

According to the IAEA chief, the agency has organized webinars for health workers from 125 countries, offered its recommendation on radiation sterilization of personal protective equipment and set up a platform for nuclear power plant operators to share information about the effects of the COVID-19 crisis on the industry among other things.

"Despite all our hard work, we are only scratching the surface of much bigger problems which the pandemic has exposed. These include: insufficient capabilities in many countries to detect viruses and other threats to human health; inadequate equipment in laboratories in many developing countries; and the need for better communication between health institutions throughout the world," he said.

In order to further address the problems, the agency had decided to launch a special project, the Zoonotic Disease Integrated Action (ZODIAC), setting up a global network of laboratories that would jointly monitor, detect and control emerging and re-emerging zoonotic diseases using nuclear techniques, Grossi announced.

"Through ZODIAC, Member States will have access to equipment, technology packages, expertise, guidance and training. With national laboratories connected to a regional network, and regional networks linked through a global platform, decision-makers will receive up-to-date, user-friendly information that will enable them to act quickly," he said.

The IAEA chief invited the food and Agriculture Organization and the World Health Organization to cooperate on the project.