VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) Detente around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ANPP) could be facilitated by a direct appeal from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to Kiev to stop shelling the plant, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, told Sputnik.

"Of course," Ulyanov said when asked whether a direct call from the IAEA to the Ukrainian side to stop shelling the plant would contribute to some detente around the ZNPP.