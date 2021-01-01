UrduPoint.com
IAEA's Grossi Briefed UNSC About Iran's Plans To Boost Uranium Enrichment - Russian Envoy

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 11:47 PM

IAEA's Grossi Briefed UNSC About Iran's Plans to Boost Uranium Enrichment - Russian Envoy

Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has told the IAEA Board of Governors and the UN Security Council about Iran's plans to begin enriching uranium up to 20 percent, Permanent Representative of Russia to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2021) Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has told the IAEA board of Governors and the UN Security Council about Iran's plans to begin enriching uranium up to 20 percent, Permanent Representative of Russia to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said Friday.

In December, Iran passed a law to increase its uranium enrichment and stop UN inspection of its nuclear sites in response to the killing of nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

"#IAEA DG reported to the Board of Governors and #UNSC about intention of #Tehran to start enrichment op to 20%.

Usually such confidential reports are leaked to media in 10 minutes. Today it happened in about 2 hours. The person who leaks is a human being - relaxed on the holiday," Ulyanov tweeted.

Under the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran's nuclear program, Tehran has to keep the uranium enrichment level under 3.67 percent and only use first-generation IR-1 centrifuges. The new law provided for an increase of the enrichment level to 20 percent and the use of 1,000 IR-2M centrifuges and at least 174 advanced IR-6 ones, with the outlook to increase their number to 1,000 by the year-end.

