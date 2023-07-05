Open Menu

IAEA's Grossi Reports Visiting Japan, Opening Agency's Office At Fukushima NPP

Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2023 | 06:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday that he had paid a visit to Japan's Fukushima and met with local officials and citizens after the IAEA supported Japan's plans to discharge treated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant (NPP) into the sea.

On Tuesday, the IAEA said that the plans to discharge treated water from the NPP that was severely damaged by a magnitude 9 earthquake in 2011 were in line with IAEA safety standards.

"Just met with mayors, fishermen associations, and local groups in Fukushima. Your concerns are key to IAEA's work. We're here to listen, explain, and ensure safety ” and we'll stay here true to our commitment before, during, and after treated water discharge," Grossi said on Twitter.

On the same day, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported that Grossi visited the station and opened the agency's office, where observers from the IAEA would monitor the process of discharging treated water into the sea.

The report added that observers would start working approximately at the start of the water discharge, scheduled for summer.

In 2021, Japan announced its plans to dispose of Fukushima's treated water and invited the IAEA to verify that it would be safe. Some countries, including New Zealand and South Korea, opposed Japan's plans, fearing that radioactive water would affect their population.

Tokyo had originally planned to begin discharging water purified of all radionuclides except tritium into the ocean 1 kilometer (0.6 miles) from the NPP this spring. However, due to adverse weather conditions and other factors, the deadline was pushed back to the summer of 2023.

