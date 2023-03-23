International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi thanked on Wednesday UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres for supporting the agency's mission at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi thanked on Wednesday UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres for supporting the agency's mission at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

"Thank you Antonio Guterres for welcoming me to the UN today.

I appreciate the support of the UN to the IAEA's indispensable mission to protect Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya NPP and look forward to our continued cooperation in this and other important international challenges," Grossi said on Twitter.

Located on the left bank of the Dnipro River, the ZNPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe by number of units and output. It went under the control of Russian forces in March 2022, soon after the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, and has since been repeatedly shelled, raising international concerns over a possible nuclear accident.