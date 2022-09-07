The International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) idea about creating the security zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) is not concrete but its direction deserves attention, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Wednesday

Earlier this week, the IAEA issued a report on the situation around the ZNPP and called on all sides to establish a nuclear safety and security protection zone at the facility.

"I have the impression that this idea is still not concrete, raw, but its vector seems worthy of attention. In his report, in the last paragraph, the (IAEA) director general said that interim measures are needed to reduce the nuclear threat. And this idea - the zone of protection of operational and nuclear safety at the ZNPP - is just an attempt to find some more substantive steps in terms of strengthening nuclear safety at this facility," Ulyanov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.