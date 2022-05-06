UrduPoint.com

IAG Seen Flying Back Into Profit After Hefty Loss

Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2022 | 02:57 PM

British Airways parent IAG on Friday forecast a return to annual profit after cutting Covid-induced losses on easing travel restrictions

But investors, still concerned by the size of losses, sent shares in IAG diving eight percent in London morning deals.

IAG, owner also of Spanish carriers Iberia and Vueling, said that its net loss narrowed to 787 million Euros ($832 million) in the first three months of this year.

That followed a loss after tax of 1.1 billion euros in the first quarter of 2021 for the group that also steers Irish airline Aer Lingus.

"Demand is recovering strongly in line with our previous expectations," IAG chief executive Luis Gallego said in the earnings statement.

"Globally the travel industry is facing challenges as a result of the biggest scaling up in operations in history" after countries lifted Covid curbs.

Gallego added that the "welcome removal of UK's stringent travel restrictions, combined with strong pent-up demand, have contributed to a steep ramp up in capacity".

He said the group expects to be profitable from the second quarter, delivering an annual profit.

IAG had collapsed into annual losses during 2020 and 2021 as the pandemic ravaged travel demand.

In the first quarter of 2022, group revenue more than tripled to 3.4 billion euros.

The first quarter "saw strong business travel recovery, with premium leisure remaining strong".

At the same time, seasonal low demand, the Omicron Covid variant and rising costs weighed on its performance.

Airlines generally post losses over the period because it covers the seasonally slower months of the year.

IAG added that Russia's invasion of Ukraine had no major impact on its operations.

